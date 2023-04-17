The Wall Street Journal journalist, Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia on espionage charges and currently detained in Lefortovo prison, is “in good health”. This was claimed by the US ambassador in Moscow, Lynne Tracy, who today was able to meet him in prison for the first time since his “unjust detention” more than two weeks ago. “He IS in good health and staying strong. We reiterate our calls for his immediate release,” Tracy wrote on Twitter in a post with the hashtag #FreeEvan.