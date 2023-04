Russian dictator Vladimir Putin | Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP

Russia’s government is advising citizens to avoid travel to Canada. According to information from CNN, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported cases of discrimination against Russians, including physical violence.

Canada is one of Ukraine’s main supporters in the war against Russia and as a result, it has imposed sanctions against Russian officials and companies. With that, the Russian government recommended its citizens to avoid travel for tourism, education or in the context of commercial relations to Canada. Still, he indicated that if he is in the country, that the Russian citizen has surveillance, mainly, in public spaces.