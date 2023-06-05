Deputy Ogul called for tougher quality control of alcohol due to poisoning in Ulyanovsk

In the field of quality control of cider and other alcohol, very strict requirements must be applied, Leonid Ogul, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, believes. Thus, in an interview with Lenta.ru, he reacted to the massive cider poisoning in the Ulyanovsk region.

While this production will be in private hands, no matter what laws we write, it’s hard to comply with all this. Leonid OgulState Duma deputy

“Of course, there must be very strict requirements. Sometimes we are offended that entrepreneurs are somehow pressed, but where the issue concerns health, catering, I think there should be high requirements,” the deputy said.

In his opinion, this case confirms that there was no strict control on the ground. Each batch had to be checked for chemical composition, since even the slightest increase in the components in one proportion or another entails physiological changes in the body, Ogul noted.

“This is a very complex topic. How can we keep our society safe? Remember, before hawthorn poisoned? We adopted an appropriate law, here we somehow secured the production of alcohol for pharmacies, it remains only to reach this point. But, again, it’s very hard to follow everywhere. This, probably, needs to be done by some kind of single control center: for drinks – one, for other products – another. Surely there are such people, but, apparently, they are ignored, ”the parliamentarian summed up.

The mass poisoning of residents of the Ulyanovsk region with cider became known on June 5. A criminal case has been initiated into the incident.