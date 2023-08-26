Deputy Solomatina urged to develop aviation and small boats for medical services

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma for Health Tatyana Solomatina said that it is necessary to develop the availability of medical care in the regions of Russia. In particular, this would be facilitated by the development of non-standard vehicles for doctors – small boats or vehicles with high traffic. She shared her proposal in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“There is something that needs to be paid attention not even from the point of view of legislative regulation, but from the point of view of making financial decisions. Because all regions of Russia are different in terms of the economic situation, the territorial principle and the availability of medical care, ”the parliamentarian shared.

Solomatina is convinced that the organization of medical care in different regions should be provided for in different ways and methods.

The only thing that should be the same for everyone is the salary of a person who goes to work in primary health care

Tatyana SolomatinaDeputy Chairman of the State Duma for Health Protection

“It is necessary to develop air ambulance in areas with hard-to-reach medical care, and mobile forms of work, and the organization of mobile forms of work on vehicles with high traffic,” the deputy said.

According to the interlocutor of Lenta.ru, a return to the construction of small medical vessels is being developed.

“We need to think about small medical vessels, with the help of which it will be possible to deliver both equipment and medicines, and take a team of doctors from one settlement to another,” she concluded.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that personalized medical care is developing in the capital.

Thus, for people with chronic diseases, there is a program of proactive dynamic dispensary observation, and to prevent hereditary diseases, specialists conduct research on genetic mutations.