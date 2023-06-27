Slutsky: LDPR calls for the creation of a contract army in the Russian Federation with at least 7 million soldiers

The Liberal Democratic Party calls for the creation in Russia of a contract army of at least seven million military and civil servants. About this in Telegram-channel said its head Leonid Slutsky.

“The country does not need any PMCs and their analogues. Of course, there are problems in the active army, but PMCs cannot solve them, ”the politician emphasized.

He added that he was proud of the servicemen who did not succumb to provocations, and the attempt to unleash a confrontation within the country failed. Slutsky also expressed the opinion that the rebels should be brought to justice.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that they tried to use the fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner in the dark. The head of state stressed that the vast majority of the fighters and commanders of the group are patriots of Russia, devoted to their people and state.