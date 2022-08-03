White House coordinator Kirby urges Russia to accept prisoner swap proposal

The US is urging Russia to accept Washington’s prisoner swap offer. This was stated during a briefing by the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby. The broadcast was on YouTubechannel of the White House.

We are talking about an offer to exchange Russian businessman Viktor Bout for Americans Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years for espionage, and Brittney Griner, who is on trial on charges of drug smuggling.

Of course, we are not going to discuss this publicly. (…) We made a serious offer (…). We call on the Russian side to accept this proposal because it was made sincerely John Kirby strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council (NSC)

Kirby stressed that Washington and Moscow are “working hard at the intergovernmental level” on this issue.

Exchange negotiations

On July 27, CNN, citing sources, reported that the US administration offered Russia to exchange businessman Viktor Bout for the Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, this idea was supported by President Joe Biden. According to the broadcaster, a corresponding proposal was sent to Moscow back in June. At the same time, the interlocutors of the channel did not specify its details. According to them, the further development of events depends on Moscow.

On July 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the prisoner exchange issue.

According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the United States has put forward a meaningful proposal to Russia. She stressed that Washington is very serious about this issue, which is a priority for President Joe Biden, and the United States although to conduct “good faith negotiations.”

Moscow’s position

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, called on his American counterpart to return to “quiet diplomacy” on the issue of the exchange of prisoners of war and abandon speculation and stuffing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports that the United States offered Russia to trade Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that negotiations on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States are being conducted by the competent departments, but there is no concrete result yet. She recalled that the issue of mutual exchange of citizens in places of detention was discussed by the presidents of Russia and the United States.

They gave instructions to the relevant authorized structures to carry out negotiations. They are maintained by the competent departments. Concrete result not yet achieved Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat added that Moscow proceeds from the fact that the interests of both sides should be taken into account during the negotiation process.