After a series of statements by Washington about the absence of de-escalation steps on the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as about the possibility of Moscow invading Kiev from the territory of Belarus, Russia calls on the United States to stop tantrums, as well as escalating tensions around the Donbass problem. The corresponding statement was made on Wednesday, January 19, by the Russian Embassy in the United States.

“We call for an end to hysterics and not to escalate tension around the Donbass problem. And most importantly, do not push the “hot heads” in Kiev to new provocations,” the Russian diplomatic mission said on Facebook.

It is also emphasized that Russia does not plan an attack on other countries, and has the right to organize the movement of troops on its own soil at its own discretion.

According to a senior State Department official, Russia may deploy military forces in Belarus under the pretext of conducting exercises, while at the same time planning to attack Ukraine from the north.

On January 18, units from the Russian Armed Forces began to arrive in Belarus as part of an inspection of the reaction forces of the Union State. At the first stage of the verification, until February 9, redeployment and the creation of groupings of troops will be carried out.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported earlier that the joint exercises of Russia and Belarus “Allied Resolve – 2022” will be held from February 10 to 20. The practical actions of the troops will take place at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brest and Osipovichsky training grounds and certain areas of the terrain located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In recent weeks, a number of Western media reported on the alleged plans of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So, on January 7, The New York Times compiled and published a map with the alleged location of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected such data. On December 23, 2021, during a press conference, Vladimir Putin answered a question about alleged plans to invade Ukraine. According to him, because of such statements, one gets the impression that the Ukrainian side is preparing a new operation in the Donbass.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the inhabitants of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict.