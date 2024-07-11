Expert Karaganov called for ending the conflict in Ukraine in the next two years

Moscow should not prolong the conflict with the West in Ukraine; it needs to be resolved within the next two years. This is what the academic director of the Faculty of World Economy and World Politics at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, Sergei Karaganov, has called for, reports RIA News.

“The main thing is that we should not drag out the conflict with the West in Ukraine for too long. It needs to be resolved within the next two years,” he said.