Russia should not interfere in NATO’s relations with Ukraine, since the relations between these two sides concern only themselves. This is stated in a statement by the alliance, reports RIA News…

“We are committed to the right of all countries to determine their future, their foreign policy without external interference. Relations between NATO and Ukraine concern exclusively Ukraine itself and the thirty states of the alliance, ”they called. The document notes that “any attack on Ukraine will have large-scale consequences,” and “will have to pay a high price for it.”

In the same statement, the organization set a condition under which the alliance would be ready to work on confidence-building measures with Russia. So, this is possible if Russia takes concrete steps to reduce tensions. In addition, the dialogue should be based on fundamental principles and documents that form the basis of security in Europe.