Washington.- Russia is unlikely to make significant territorial advances in Ukraine in the coming months because its military forces are poorly trained and are having trouble breaking through Ukrainian defenses that are currently reinforced with Western-sourced munitions, U.S. officials said.

During the spring and early summer, Russian troops attempted to seize territory on the outskirts of the city of Kharkiv and renew pressure in eastern Ukraine, in order to capitalize on their hold on Avdiivka.

Russia has suffered thousands of casualties along the way and has seized very little new territory.

Russia’s troubles represent a significant shift in the dynamics of the war, which have favored Moscow in recent months.

Russian forces continue to inflict pain, although their advances have been slowed by hardened Ukrainian defence lines.

The coming months will not be easy for Ukraine, although allied leaders who gathered in Washington this week to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization can legitimately argue that their efforts to strengthen Ukraine are working.

Leaders attending the summit are expected to pledge new funding for Ukraine, announce plans for the alliance to coordinate arms deliveries and reinforce a promise to Kyiv that it will eventually become an ally.

The last point is what has been the center of the war, something more important than taking over the territory.

Although Ukrainian officials insist they are fighting to regain their territory, a growing number of U.S. officials believe the war is primarily about Ukraine’s future in NATO and the European Union.

Also on the agenda at the summit are concerns about Russia’s acquisition of weapons — particularly missiles, drones and parts to build them — from Iran, North Korea and China.

There is also deep concern in this third year of a devastating war about Ukraine’s ability to keep its infrastructure, including its power plants, running amid long-range Russian attacks.