Russia unleashes global food crisis with grain export blockade

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says Russia has sparked a “grain war” fueling a global food crisis by blocking grain from Ukraine. “Russia is waging its brutal war not only with tanks, missiles and bombs, but also with another terrible but quieter weapon: hunger and deprivation,” she said Wednesday evening at a United Nations meeting on food security, according to international news agencies.

Russia, Baerbock said, is blocking grain exports by blocking Ukrainian ports and destroying silos, railways and farmers’ fields. David Beasley, head of the UN’s World Food Programme, warned Russia that “Failing to open ports will be a declaration of war on global food security, resulting in famine and forced mass migration.” He addressed Putin: “This is not about Ukraine, but about the very poorest. If you have any heart, open the ports.”

UN chief António Guterres said at the meeting in the United States that global hunger levels have reached “a new high”, with the number of people suffering from severe food shortages doubling in just two years. He said Ukraine and Russia together produce nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil. “There is no effective solution to the food crisis without Ukraine’s food production.”