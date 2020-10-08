Russia Unknown pollution at sea has killed up to 95 percent of marine life on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia

The pollution ferry has also caused chemical burns to people. The Russian Committee of Inquiry has launched a criminal investigation into the case.

Unknown pollution at sea has killed thousands of seafood and caused symptoms for people living in the water on the Kamchatka Peninsula in northeastern Russia.

News agency AFP reports that according to the findings of the Federal University of the Far East in Vladivostok, the pollution ferry is about 40 kilometers long and is moving steadily south towards the Kuril Islands.

The width of the pollution board varies from one hundred meters to 300 meters, it is greenish in color and has an unusual foam on its surface. It does not appear to be disintegrating or otherwise dissolving.

In its press release, the university says it has collected samples of the pollution from a helicopter and analyzed them in its laboratory.

Pollution was observed first near the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on the beach of Halaktyrsk. The findings were first reported by local surfers, who began to develop symptoms in late September after a stay in the water.

Hundreds of dead seafood have sprung up on the shores of Halaktyrsk. According to the Siberian Times, dead giant cod, sea urchins, starfish, seals, crabs and fish have been seen there. People in the water have also had to be cared for, the governor of Kamchatka said Vladimir Solodov on Thursday. Of the approximately 20 people screened, eight have been diagnosed with chemical burns to the corneas of the eyes.

Up to 95 percent of the marine life in the Gulf of Avathan has died, scientists from three local research organizations say. Moscow Times according to the dive photographer who participated in the study also suffered chemical burns as a result of the dive.

Russia’s federal commission of inquiry into serious crimes ordered a criminal investigation into the disaster on Wednesday, the Russian news agency said. Tass.

Samples taken and analyzed by environmental authorities contained 10.8 times the amount of phosphate, 6.7 times the amount of iron and 2.9 times the amount of phenol compared to normal values, Tass.

Pollution the origin is suspected of possible rocket fuel leaks during military exercises at Russian military sites near the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. According to the governor of Kamchatka, the possibility of rocket fuel has been ruled out, but hazardous waste has been buried in the Kozelski military area during the Soviet era.

Other alternatives to the phenomenon are also being explored.