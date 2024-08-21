Home policy

A Ukrainian soldier walks past an administrative building in a Russian town in the Kursk region. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Washington believes that the Ukrainian advance towards Kursk is putting Russia under pressure. Ukrainian President Zelensky praises his military, while Kremlin chief Putin rails against alleged neo-Nazis.

Kursk – Ukrainian troops say they are continuing to advance in the western Russian region of Kursk. According to their commander-in-chief, Olexander Syrskyj, they now control 1263 square kilometers and 93 towns in the region. The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj had spoken of 1250 square kilometers and 92 towns.

Zelenskyj’s praise for the military

Zelensky praised the military in his daily video address, which he gave this time in the central Ukrainian industrial city of Kropyvnytskyi. The situation in eastern Ukraine, especially in the area around the cities of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, is difficult, the president admitted. But: “The defenders are doing everything to destroy the occupiers,” he said, without going into further details. Instead, he highlighted the progress in the Kursk region, where the Ukrainian army is continuing to gain ground. Ukraine is achieving its goals, the priority is to capture Russian soldiers in order to later exchange them for Ukrainian prisoners, the Ukrainian head of state stressed.

In the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for over two years, Kiev has succeeded for the first time in bringing the war back into the aggressor’s country with its offensive that began two weeks ago. According to military experts, the situation in the Kursk region is difficult for the Russian troops stationed there. Units south of the Sejm River in particular are at risk of being surrounded after several bridges were blown up. During the course of the day, several videos circulated online of Ukrainian drones destroying military vehicles that were trying to build makeshift bridges across the river.

Pentagon: Russia is struggling with Kursk counteroffensive

The US Department of Defense also believes that Russia is having difficulty responding to the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kursk. There are signs that Moscow is moving a small number of units into the area, said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder in Washington. “In general, however, I would say that Russia is having a really hard time responding.” Ukraine has “clearly put its opponent under pressure,” stressed Ryder. Ukrainian forces are therefore continuing to advance into the area.

When asked whether Washington publicly supported the Ukrainians’ move, Ryder did not answer directly, but referred to President Zelensky. He said that the aim was to create a buffer zone, the US spokesman explained. Talks with Kiev are continuing to learn more about the exact goals. However, like a Pentagon spokeswoman the day before, Ryder stressed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kursk does not change the US’s support for Kiev.

Kremlin chief Putin draws parallels to terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also struggled to give an appropriate response to the Ukrainian advance. During a trip to the Caucasus, he tried to compare the offensive with a mass hostage-taking that took place 20 years ago. “We know very well that not only did attempts to justify this terrible crime from abroad, but that they also provided the terrorists with all kinds of help: moral, political, informational and financial,” Putin said at a memorial event in the small town of Beslan.

In September 2004, over 30 terrorists took more than 1,100 people – children, parents and teachers – hostage in a school in Beslan. 334 people were killed when the school was stormed, more than half of them children. Russia still has to fight against these “enemies of Russia” today. They are now committing crimes in the Kursk region and in the Donbass. But just as it did against the terrorists back then, Russia will also win against the “neo-Nazis” today, the 71-year-old assured. He did not provide any evidence of a connection between the Chechen terrorists back then and Ukraine, which was defending itself against Moscow’s invasion.

Satellite photo of a destroyed bridge over the Sejm River in the Kursk region of Russia. © Planet Labs PBC/Planet Labs PBC/AP/dpa

During a subsequent trip to Chechnya, Putin and the local ruler Ramzan Kadyrov visited, among other things, a center for the training of special forces, where Russian soldiers are now being trained for war.

Russia: Ten drones heading for Moscow shot down

According to authorities, at least ten Ukrainian drones were shot down in Russia on Wednesday night while they were on their way to Moscow. Some of them landed in the Podolsk district, which is only a few dozen kilometers south of Moscow’s city limits, according to the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin. There was initially no independent information or information from the Ukrainian armed forces on this matter.

According to the Russian state news agency Tass, further drones were shot down in the Tula and Bryansk regions. No further details were given on the type of aircraft shot down. Meanwhile, a missile was shot down in the southern Russian region of Rostov. According to initial findings, there were no casualties or damage in any of the cases.

Ukraine has been subjected to nightly air strikes targeting, among other things, important energy infrastructure since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Explosions were also reported on the night of Wednesday from the western Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyi, among others.

This will be important on Wednesday

On Wednesday, both Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will receive Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang. Li Qiang is in Moscow from August 20 to 22 at Mishustin’s invitation. China is considered Russia’s most important partner. Moscow has become dependent on Beijing since the start of its war of aggression. Unlike Europe and the USA, China has not condemned Russia’s war and has expanded trade with its neighbor despite Western sanctions. dpa