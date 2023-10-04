Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Drone attacks against Russia are increasing in the Ukraine war. The border region of Belgorod is particularly affected. The news ticker.

Anew Drone attacks in Belgorod : Ukraine remains silent about incidents

in : Ukraine remains silent about incidents The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Kiev/Moscow – The war in Ukraine has seen an increase in drone attacks on Russian territory in recent months. While the capital Moscow was also affected, most recently the border region of Belgorod was hit – apparently also on Wednesday (October 4th).

The Russian State Agency Tass reported that 19 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Belgorod last night and Wednesday morning. Nevertheless, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Ukrainian army damaged an administrative building in Belgorod, a house in the village of Shishino and three cars. These claims could not be independently confirmed.

A building suspected of being damaged by a drone attack in the Russian border town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region. The photo was taken in June 2023. © Alexander Ryumin/Imago

Drone attacks in Russia: Kiev does not comment on attacks

Most recently, drone attacks occurred in Russia last Sunday (October 1st). In addition to the Belgorod region, there were also attacks in the Smolensk Oblast. However, no injuries or even deaths were reported. Russia now wants to use aircraft against drones in the Black Sea in order to reduce losses – and protect the annexed Crimea.

While Moscow blames Kiev for the drone attacks, Ukraine mostly denies the incidents or does not comment on the attacks. It is sometimes suspected that Russian partisans – possibly in collaboration with the Ukrainian army – are carrying out the attacks. (with agency material)