The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said “deeply troubled” by the arrest of the Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny. “We call for his immediate release and respect for his due process rights in accordance with the rule of law”, said in a tweet, Monday, January 18, the High Commission, which is headed by Michelle Bachelet.

#Russia: We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Aleksei Navalny, and call for his immediate release and for his due process rights to be respected in line with the rule of law. We reiterate our call for a thorough and impartial investigation into his poisoning. – UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) January 18, 2021

Western countries, including France, have also called on Russia to immediately release Alexei Navalny. He was arrested on his arrival in Moscow on Sunday after almost five months of convalescence in Germany following his poisoning.