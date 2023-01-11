The situation in Soledar remains deeply uncertain. The head of the Wagner Group claims that the town was taken by his mercenaries. But Kiev denies that this is the case: “The fighting continues, the Donetsk line is holding”, assures the Ukrainian president Zelensky accusing Russia and “its propagandists” of “pretending” to control this small center devastated by months of fierce fighting . The Kremlin remains cautious: “Let’s not rush and wait for official statements,” he says, while Putin orders a new change at the top of the Russian forces in Ukraine. From now on, the strategies of the Russian soldiers at the front will in fact be decided directly by the highest-ranking officer of the Kremlin army: the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, who thus replaces Sergey Surovikin after just three months, nicknamed ” General Armageddon» and accused of brutal methods.

