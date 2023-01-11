The situation in Soledar remains deeply uncertain. The head of the Wagner Group claims that the town was taken by his mercenaries. But Kiev denies that this is the case: “The fighting continues, the Donetsk line is holding”, assures the Ukrainian president Zelensky accusing Russia and “its propagandists” of “pretending” to control this small center devastated by months of fierce fighting . The Kremlin remains cautious: “Let’s not rush and wait for official statements,” he says, while Putin orders a new change at the top of the Russian forces in Ukraine. From now on, the strategies of the Russian soldiers at the front will in fact be decided directly by the highest-ranking officer of the Kremlin army: the Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, who thus replaces Sergey Surovikin after just three months, nicknamed ” General Armageddon» and accused of brutal methods.
Ukrainians bought more than 250,000 military bonds through state-run electronic service Diia, contributing to a government initiative to raise funds for military and medical equipment. He reports it The Kyiv Independent.
Wagner: One of missing British volunteers found dead
The Wagner group has announced that it has found the body of one of two British volunteers, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, reported missing in eastern Ukraine. His name was not mentioned and it was not revealed where they found him, but documents belonging to both men were found on his body, they said in a statement. Ukrainian police said they were searching for the missing couple in eastern Ukraine, the scene of heavy fighting between Kiev and Russian forces. The two had left the city of Kramatorsk for the city of Soledar on Friday morning and were reported missing on Saturday evening.
