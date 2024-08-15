Continues Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk regionUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today that Ukrainian forces have taken control of the Russian city of Sudzhamore than a week after Kiev forces launched a cross-border incursion into Kursk. Kiev forces have been in the town, located 105 km southwest of the city of Kursk, since last Wednesday, but this is the first confirmation from the Ukrainian president that his army has captured it.

Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops had advanced 35 kilometers through Russian defenses since the start of their surprise assault, taking control of 1,150 square kilometers of territory and 82 localities.

Syrskyi said that a military commandant’s office had been established in Sudzha “to maintain law and order and meet the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories.”

The Moscow version

According to Moscow, Russian forces have recaptured the village of Krupets in the Kursk region. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry, according to the Russian news agency ‘Tass’. The Russian army also liberated the village of Martynovka from Ukrainian forces.

Attempts to break through deep into Russian territory in the areas of Varvarovka, Safonovka, Sheptukhovka, Kauchuk, Alekseevsky and Matveevka were thwarted by the Russian military, Moscow claims.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov also reported that the General Staff has prepared an action plan in the Belgorod region, including to improve the effectiveness of the command and control system together with other law enforcement agencies.

Kiev: “Environmental damage from Russian invasion exceeds $60 billion”

The damage to the environment in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022 would exceed 60 billion dollars. And these numbers would be growing. According to ‘Ukrinform’, this was claimed by the Minister of Environmental Protection of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets during a meeting with the head of the Odessa regional military administration Oleh Kiper and the Minister of Environment of Moldova Sergiu Lazarenko. “To date, we have already more than 5.5 thousand cases of crimes against the Ukrainian environment by the enemy. The total losses already exceed 60 billion US dollars and this figure, unfortunately, is only growing,” said Strilets.

The minister stressed that the consequences of environmental crimes extend to other countries, including Moldova and Romania. The minister recalled the case of a large-scale fire in one of the ports of the Odessa region, the smoke from which polluted the air on the territory of Moldova.

WSJ: “General Zaluzhny Behind Nord Stream Sabotage”

Meanwhile, new revelations about Nord Stream are coming. According to a new reconstruction by the Wall Street Journal, the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that took place in September 2022 was financed by some Ukrainian entrepreneurs and organized by the army.

According to the WSJ, which accuses General Valeri Zaluzhny, currently Kiev’s ambassador to London, of being the director of the operation, President Zelensky, initially in favor of the plan, tried unsuccessfully to stop everything, following pressure from the CIA.