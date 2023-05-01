Russia claims it has repulsed a Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol in the Crimea. This was announced in a post on Telegram Mikhail Razvozzhayev, governor of the city, according to which “the forces of the Black Sea Fleet, in cooperation with the air defense, are repelling an attack by enemy drones, one of which has already been shot down” .

Meanwhile, Yevgeny Prigozhin insists on his request to the Russian Defense Ministry to increase the supplies of ammunition to its fighters engaged in the battle for Bakhmut. In a video posted on his Telegram channel, the head of the Wagner group said he needed at least 300 tons of artillery shells a day for the assault on the eastern Ukrainian town.

“Three hundred tons a day corresponds to 10 cargo containers, not a lot… But we are supplied with no more than a third,” Prigozhin said as he inspected boxes of rifles at a warehouse he said was in the city of Soledar, in northeast of Bakhmut.

In an earlier video, in front of a destroyed building in Soledar, Prigozhin said that today is the anniversary of Wagner’s founding and that if the group is destined to die, “it is not at the hands of the Ukrainian army or NATO, but because of our bastard national bureaucrats.” Prigozhin has repeatedly blamed the Russian Defense Ministry for its handling of the war in Ukraine and for the lack of supplies to his men.