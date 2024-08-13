Moscow: Ukrainian armored vehicle made in Italy hit in Kursk

The Ministry of Defense of Fly he stated that a Italian-made armored vehicle Shield used by Ukrainian invading troops was destroyed in a shelling in Russia’s Kursk region. Kiev’s military incursion, however, continues to worry the Kremlin: “It is creating a real dilemma” for Vladimir Putinsaid the American president Joe Biden adding that Washington officials are in constant contact with Kiev officials regarding the Ukrainian move, US media reported.

Crosetto: “We are true friends of Kiev, invasion is a defense tactic. Weapons? I know what we are talking about. Italian rules need to be reviewed”

“Reliable, serious and firm in the action in their support. This is how the Ukrainians judge us, starting with Zelensky. Our allies in the EU and NATO judge us in the same way. First and foremost the Americans”. Thus in a letter to Corriere della Sera the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, responding to an editorial by Paolo Mieli published yesterday in the newspaper. “It is certainly easier – he adds – to discuss this serious issue without technical knowledge of the subject. But if you really want good for this nation, you should not judge with a biased eye, or with a taste for controversy. I immediately explained, in front of those who spoke of aggression, that the Ukrainian attack is not an invasion but a defensive tactic, a way to ease tension in Ukraine, to force the Russians to move their men to Russia, which aims to obtain greater balance on the field, to find ourselves stronger in front of a future, desirable, peace table.

It was a rational move, with a logic of both military technique and military politics. On which each of us can have our own judgments. It is difficult to accept judgments expressed in a crude way that result in absurd provocations, malicious reconstructions of a Meloni who would have called me to reproach me. If I have expressed a judgment on the Ukrainian tactics it is because it is my duty to question myself to ask myself whether this choice helps or weakens the Ukrainian cause. Friends, true friends, do not always say ‘you are right’. And we are true friends of the Ukrainians”. With respect to the use of weapons “I know what is being talked about, how they are used, who authorizes their use, how each dynamic of decisions and use occurs. Just as I know the Italian rules that regulate it. Different from those of other nations. Probably inadequate to face the moment we are living in”.