Volodymir Zelensky flies first to Germany, where he takes part in the meeting of the contact group on Ukraine in Ramstein and speaks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Then he lands in Cernobbio, the Italian mini-Davos, where today he will meet Giorgia Meloni, expected in the morning at the Ambrosetti Forum. The goal, in the aftermath of the offensive in Russia and new heavy raids by Moscow on his country, is to look his allies in the face and ask, once again, for more weapons and more anti-aircraft. But the stop on the shores of Lake Como also has another purpose, perhaps even more important: to convince Italy to clear the use of the weapons supplied to Kiev to strike in Russia.

A red line for Rome that Zelensky wants to address with the prime minister who in the meantime reiterates, in a video link with the G7 of Parliaments in Verona, the commitment “with force” to support the attacked nation until the “end of the war and a just and lasting peace”. The policy of some Western countries to deny Kiev the long-range capacity to strike in Russia is “wrong”, the Ukrainian leader stressed from Ramstein: “We need this capacity not only on the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian one, to ensure that Moscow is encouraged to seek peace”. “They throw four thousand bombs at us a month, Putin will not stop, we must arrive at a possible negotiating table in a position of strength”, Zelensky then added speaking at the Cernobbio Forum and explaining that the intention is not to use long-range weapons “to strike civilians but military camps up to 100-300 kilometers. We have no other ideas of using these weapons”.

To learn more