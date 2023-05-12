The Ukrainian president Zelensky will not be able to participate in a video message during the Eurovision final due to the decision of the organizer of the singing competition taking place these days in Liverpool. “The request, although made with laudable intentions, cannot be accepted, reluctantly, because it would violate the rules of the event,” said the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest. «One of the pillars of the competition is the non-political nature of the event. This principle prohibits political or similar statements during the competition. Meanwhile, Britain has delivered long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine in view of the planned counter-offensive. The confirmation comes from the British Defense Minister. Wrath of Moscow: the supplies are a “strongly negative” development and will require “an adequate response”. A massive explosion in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, was reported by exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov, quoted by RBC Ukraine. “A massive explosion in Melitopol right in the center of the city,” Fedorov said. According to Ria-Melitopol, the explosion was well heard by residents of the central part of the city, in the park and Pischanaya area. According to the version of the Russian forces in the city, the explosion was a bomb placed by the Ukrainian military in a garbage can.



