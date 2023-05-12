The Ukrainian president Zelensky will not be able to participate in a video message during the Eurovision final due to the decision of the organizer of the singing competition taking place these days in Liverpool. “The request, although made with laudable intentions, cannot be accepted, reluctantly, because it would violate the rules of the event,” said the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest. «One of the pillars of the competition is the non-political nature of the event. This principle prohibits political or similar statements during the competition. Meanwhile, Britain has delivered long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine in view of the planned counter-offensive. The confirmation comes from the British Defense Minister. Wrath of Moscow: the supplies are a “strongly negative” development and will require “an adequate response”. A massive explosion in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, was reported by exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov, quoted by RBC Ukraine. “A massive explosion in Melitopol right in the center of the city,” Fedorov said. According to Ria-Melitopol, the explosion was well heard by residents of the central part of the city, in the park and Pischanaya area. According to the version of the Russian forces in the city, the explosion was a bomb placed by the Ukrainian military in a garbage can.
Zelensky from the Pope, the journey for peace
domenico agasso, ilario lombardo
Kiev, powerful explosion in the center of occupied Melitopol «According to Russian forces, the bomb was planted by Ukrainians»
A massive explosion in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, was reported by exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov, quoted by RBC Ukraine. “A massive explosion in Melitopol right in the center of the city,” Fedorov said. According to Ria-Melitopol, the explosion was well heard by residents of the central part of the city, in the park and Pischanaya area. According to the version of the Russian forces in the city, the explosion was a bomb placed by the Ukrainian military in a garbage can.
American Abrams tanks arrived in Germany
US Abrams tanks, needed for training Ukrainian forces, have arrived in Germany and are on their way to the Grafenwoehr army base, where training will begin in the coming weeks. The Kyiv Independent writes it citing the Associated Press. The tanks have been modified to military specifications and are expected to arrive in Ukraine in early fall, a US official told the AP on condition of anonymity. In late January, US President Joe Biden announced the shipment of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The goal was to put pressure on Germany to authorize the delivery of its Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Compared to Soviet tanks, which both Ukraine and Russia are currently using on the battlefield, the mobility and firepower of Western equipment could help Ukraine launch more effective counteroffensive operations, writes The Kyiv Independent.
Zelensky will not intervene, for event organizers he is apolitical
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had intended to speak at the final night of the Eurovision Song Contest but his request was rejected. The Times reports it. The event is held in Liverpool in Great Britain but should have taken place in Ukraine as the Kalush Orchestra had won the victory in Turin in 2022. The position of the organizers was explained in a note where it is said that the Eurovision Song Contest is an entertainment show that is international and governed by strict rules and principles that have been established since its inception. Among these, one of the cornerstones of the competition is the apolitical nature of the event. For this reason «Mr. Zelensky’s request to address the public at the Eurovision Song Contest, although made with laudable intentions, unfortunately cannot be accepted as it would be against the rules of the event».
Zelensky will not be able to speak at the Eurovision final
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be able to speak via video message during the Eurovision final due to a decision by the organizer of the singing competition taking place these days in Liverpool. “Mr Zelensky’s request to address the Eurovision Song Contest audience, although made with laudable intentions, cannot be accepted reluctantly as it would violate the rules of the event,” said the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organize the competition. «One of the pillars of the competition is the non-political nature of the event. This principle prohibits political or similar statements during the competition,” explained the EU
Prigozhin is very irritating Kremlin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the notorious Russian contractor company Wagner, is “seriously annoying” the Russian leaders: this was stated by two Kremlin sources of the independent Russian newspaper Meduza, words that were relaunched by the Institute for the Study of War. According to sources, Prigozhin may have crossed the Kremlin’s “red lines” and risks alienating those close to him within the “magic circle” of the Russian presidency. Among other things, according to sources, Prigozhin is losing contact with one of his mentors, the Russian billionaire, “personal banker” of Vladimir Putin, Yuriy Kovalchuk, who had been one of the most vocal supporters of the Ukrainian invasion after getting very close in the Kremlin, during the Covid pandemic.
Moscow denies that Kiev is advancing on Bakhmut
The Russian Defense Ministry has denied reports that Ukrainian forces have broken through at various points along the front line and said the military situation is under control. The Guardian reports it. Moscow reacted after Russian military bloggers writing on Telegram reported Ukrainian advances north and south of the eastern city of Bakhmut, with some suggesting the start of a Kiev counter-offensive.
