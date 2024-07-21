The Kremlin will closely monitor the US presidential election, but its outcome is not a top priority for Moscow, as its goal is to achieve the objectives of the special military operation. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Tass, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was withdrawing from the race for the White House. “There are four months left until the election. This is a long period in which a lot can change. It is better to closely monitor what happens next,” he added.
Zelensky: We will always be grateful for Biden’s leadership
“Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s struggle for freedom, which, together with strong bipartisan support in the US, has been and continues to be crucial. Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and will be remembered as courageous steps taken by President Biden in response to difficult times. And we respect his tough but strong decision today. We will always be grateful for his leadership. He supported our country in the most dramatic moment in history, helped us prevent Putin from occupying our country.” – Ukrainian President Zelensky on X.
