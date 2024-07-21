The Kremlin will closely monitor the US presidential election, but its outcome is not a top priority for Moscow, as its goal is to achieve the objectives of the special military operation. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Tass, commenting on US President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was withdrawing from the race for the White House. “There are four months left until the election. This is a long period in which a lot can change. It is better to closely monitor what happens next,” he added.

