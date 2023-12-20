At the end of this active day, I spoke with Prime Minister of New Zealand @ChrisLuxonMP.

Every voice and every state that respects international law and stands ready to defend it is valuable to Ukraine and to our international position.

I am grateful to New Zealand for its… pic.twitter.com/xzvIBQRNcU

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 20, 2023