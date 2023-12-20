Despite airport closures, Ukraine saw the success of a Skyline Express Airlines Boeing 777-300 completing a maintenance flight from Kiev to France, the fourth without being intercepted by Russian forces since the war began. Meanwhile, in the United States, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared during the end-of-year press conference that the Russian president Vladimir Putin he failed to achieve his main goal in Ukraine and stressed the “crucial” importance of supporting Kiev. Meanwhile, the Kremlin rejects the peace negotiations, criticizing Kiev's proposed plan to exclude Russian participation. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, claimed that the Great Britain hindered a possible peace deal in 2022, influencing Ukraine to reject it.
Zelensky: grateful to New Zealand for support
“I spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X, specifying that «every voice and every State that respects international law and is ready to defend it is precious for Ukraine and for our international position». The Ukrainian leader then said he was “grateful to New Zealand for its persistent support for Ukraine, for demining, for sanctions against Russia and for the work done to carry forward the Peace Formula. We are now actively working on the next meeting of consultants on the Formula for Peace. Step by step we are transforming it into the Formula of the world majority. I am grateful to everyone who contributes to our work.”
Zelensky: We strive to free every child kidnapped by Russians
«Last night the Empire State Building in New York was lit up yellow and blue to draw attention to the thousands of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. We are making every effort to bring every child home.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes this on X. «I am grateful to all the countries that have supported Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began. This support gives strength to our people,” Zelensky added.
