Volodymyr Zelensky once again reiterated his gratitude for Italy and the “very strong” relationship with Giorgia Meloni. The leader of Kiev, in an interview with Rai journalist Bruno Vespa, then sent a message to the 'pro-Russians' present in the country. “Those who don't support us don't understand who Putin is,” he said. “If Giorgia Meloni had been there yesterday in Odessa, in place of the Greek Prime Minister, what would that part of Italian society that does not support Ukraine have said? Would she have been indifferent? I think not”, he added, referring to the missile that fell a few hundreds of meters from the place where the leader of Kiev and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were.

Zelensky reiterated that, in his opinion, Putin's objective is not “the territories of Crimea and Donbass”. “He – he explained – wants to destroy all of Ukraine and annex it to Russia with violence or with political instruments as he did with Belarus”. And if Ukraine were to fall, Russia “will go ahead and certainly attack the NATO countries”. In this case – Zelensky warned – “everyone will have to pay a very high price, that is, send their soldiers to fight”. The Ukrainian president also spoke about the possibility of holding elections, a prospect that is currently impossible. “To vote during the war we would have to change the legislation,” he said. As for the change at the top of the military apparatus, “every now and then – he explained – we need to do 'restarts'. I am very confident”.

In this regard, the former head of the Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, was chosen by Kiev as ambassador to the United Kingdom. Zelensky's words came on the day when the Italian street artist Jorit took the stage at the Sochi Youth Festival, Russia, to take a photo with Vladimir Putin. Ciro Cerullo, this is his name, spoke during the event, which was also attended by Ornella Muti and her daughter Naike Rivelli, to ask Putin to take a photo together with the aim of “showing in Italy that you are human like everyone else and the propaganda they spread everywhere is not true.”

On the issue of the Odessa raid, however, cross-accusations between Moscow and Kiev continued. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Kiev's leader was not the intended target because, otherwise, “we would have hit it.” Vladimir Putin's right-hand man called it “a shame” that the Russian missiles ended up “at the pre-arranged location”. A reconstruction that Kiev denied. According to Ukraine, in fact, “it cannot be ruled out” that Moscow attempted to attack Zelensky. The Ukrainian president said he was “not surprised” by the incident. “Striking with a ballistic missile while the prime minister of another state is visiting is an unreasonable act,” he said.

