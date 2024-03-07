Volodymyr Zelensky once again reiterated his gratitude for Italy and the “very strong” relationship with Giorgia Meloni. The leader of Kiev, in an interview with Rai journalist Bruno Vespa, then sent a message to the 'pro-Russians' present in the country. “Those who don't support us don't understand who Putin is,” he said. “If Giorgia Meloni had been there yesterday in Odessa, in place of the Greek Prime Minister, what would that part of Italian society that does not support Ukraine have said? Would she have been indifferent? I think not”, he added, referring to the missile that fell a few hundreds of meters from the place where the leader of Kiev and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were.
Zelensky reiterated that, in his opinion, Putin's objective is not “the territories of Crimea and Donbass”. “He – he explained – wants to destroy all of Ukraine and annex it to Russia with violence or with political instruments as he did with Belarus”. And if Ukraine were to fall, Russia “will go ahead and certainly attack the NATO countries”. In this case – Zelensky warned – “everyone will have to pay a very high price, that is, send their soldiers to fight”. The Ukrainian president also spoke about the possibility of holding elections, a prospect that is currently impossible. “To vote during the war we would have to change the legislation,” he said. As for the change at the top of the military apparatus, “every now and then – he explained – we need to do 'restarts'. I am very confident”.
Russia, journalist sentenced to seven years in prison for criticizing war in Ukraine
In this regard, the former head of the Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, was chosen by Kiev as ambassador to the United Kingdom. Zelensky's words came on the day when the Italian street artist Jorit took the stage at the Sochi Youth Festival, Russia, to take a photo with Vladimir Putin. Ciro Cerullo, this is his name, spoke during the event, which was also attended by Ornella Muti and her daughter Naike Rivelli, to ask Putin to take a photo together with the aim of “showing in Italy that you are human like everyone else and the propaganda they spread everywhere is not true.”
When Putin cited Jorit for his mural on Dostoevsky: “His work still gives us hope”
On the issue of the Odessa raid, however, cross-accusations between Moscow and Kiev continued. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Kiev's leader was not the intended target because, otherwise, “we would have hit it.” Vladimir Putin's right-hand man called it “a shame” that the Russian missiles ended up “at the pre-arranged location”. A reconstruction that Kiev denied. According to Ukraine, in fact, “it cannot be ruled out” that Moscow attempted to attack Zelensky. The Ukrainian president said he was “not surprised” by the incident. “Striking with a ballistic missile while the prime minister of another state is visiting is an unreasonable act,” he said.
Born, Blinken meets Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billström on the occasion of the “historic occasion of the deposit of Sweden's instrument of accession to NATO in Washington”. As State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reports, Secretary Blinken expressed his “heartfelt congratulations on Sweden's completion of the final step to becoming NATO's 32nd ally.” Blinken and Kristersson discussed “how Sweden can immediately contribute to Alliance priorities and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington in July. They also discussed support for Ukraine and deepening defense and security economic cooperation between the United States and Sweden”.
Great Britain allocates 325 million pounds for 10 thousand drones for Kiev
The UK will set aside £325m to purchase 10,000 drones for Ukraine. The announcement was made today by British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps during a meeting with President Zelensky in Kiev, Ukrinform reports, referring to the British government website. The overall funding commitment, now standing at £325 million, will provide over 10,000 drones. “I am intensifying our commitment to equipping Ukraine with new cutting-edge drones sourced directly from the UK's world-leading defense industries, straight from the factory floor to the front line. I encourage international partners to join the UK in this effort “Shapps said. Shapps added that these drones have proven very effective on the battlefield following Russia's full-scale invasion. With over £100m of this package spent on maritime capabilities, “Ukraine will continue to turn the tide in the Black Sea”. As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps to discuss further defense cooperation between the two countries
Russians bomb Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, 2 civilians killed
The Russian army hit Kupyansk with missiles in the Kharkiv region, killing a man and a woman. Ukrainian Pravda writes this, citing local authorities. The dead are two civilians. Due to the impact, residential buildings were damaged and a car caught fire. Debris clearing continues.
