“The biggest obstacle to ending the war is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s belief that he can hold out longer than Ukraine and the many countries it supports.” Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Australian media ’60 Minutes’. “We are working very hard to free him from this idea – continues Blinken -. Of course the war could end tomorrow if Putin decides to stop. And first of all we are determined, as are many other countries, to continue to help Ukraine to defend itself, to take back the territory that Russia has taken from it by force. “And it is not just an aggression against Ukraine and its citizens – underlines the US secretary of state -, but it is also against the same principles that are at the heart of maintaining peace and security in the world: the idea that countries must respect their territorial integrity, their sovereignty, their independence. If we let what Russia is doing in Ukraine go on with impunity, then a Pandora’s box will open and every would-be aggressor around the world will say “well, if they can get away with it, so can I”. This is a recipe for a world in conflict.”

Zelensky: “War is coming to Russia”



Meanwhile, the war is moving towards Moscow. “Little by little, war is returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and fair process.” From the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, comes what appears to be an implicit claim for the attacks that hit Moscow in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Two drones damaged two office towers and one man was injured. Another unmanned vehicle was destroyed in flight by air defense assets over the territory of Odintsovo, in the capital region. Vnukovo International Airport was closed to traffic, then reopened. The Defense Ministry also accused Ukraine of trying to attack targets in Crimea with 25 drones, all of which were destroyed.

