“The biggest obstacle to ending the war is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s belief that he can hold out longer than Ukraine and the many countries it supports.” Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Australian media ’60 Minutes’. “We are working very hard to free him from this idea – continues Blinken -. Of course the war could end tomorrow if Putin decides to stop. And first of all we are determined, as are many other countries, to continue to help Ukraine to defend itself, to take back the territory that Russia has taken from it by force. “And it is not just an aggression against Ukraine and its citizens – underlines the US secretary of state -, but it is also against the same principles that are at the heart of maintaining peace and security in the world: the idea that countries must respect their territorial integrity, their sovereignty, their independence. If we let what Russia is doing in Ukraine go on with impunity, then a Pandora’s box will open and every would-be aggressor around the world will say “well, if they can get away with it, so can I”. This is a recipe for a world in conflict.”
Zelensky: “War is coming to Russia”
Meanwhile, the war is moving towards Moscow. “Little by little, war is returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and fair process.” From the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, comes what appears to be an implicit claim for the attacks that hit Moscow in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Two drones damaged two office towers and one man was injured. Another unmanned vehicle was destroyed in flight by air defense assets over the territory of Odintsovo, in the capital region. Vnukovo International Airport was closed to traffic, then reopened. The Defense Ministry also accused Ukraine of trying to attack targets in Crimea with 25 drones, all of which were destroyed.
Attack in Donetsk, one dead and seven wounded
One civilian died and seven others were injured in yesterday’s Russian attacks in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. «On July 30, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region, in Predtechyne. Seven other people were injured,” Kyrylenko wrote.
Russian bombs on Kherson, five civilians injured
Five civilians were injured in yesterday’s Russian shelling in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “In just one day, the invaders fired 358 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple missile launchers, tanks and drones against the region. Thirty-six shells were fired at the city of Kherson,” wrote Prokudin. The governor stressed that the Russians targeted residential districts of the region and the area of a plant and a company in the city of Kherson.
Ukrainian drone strikes the headquarters of the Russian district police in the Bryansk region
A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the building of the Internal Affairs Directorate in the Trubchevsky district of the Bryansk region. This was announced by the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz in his Telegram channel according to reports from the Tass. «Tonight the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Trubchevsky district. The UAV was dropped on the building of the district police department. There were no casualties. There was damage to the roof and windows,” adds Bogomaz, according to whom operational services are currently working on site.
Security, Kiev-Washington talks next week
Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States on a bilateral security guarantee agreement will start as early as next week. This was reported by Andrii Yermak, head of the president’s office, on Telegram. These guarantees will remain in place until Ukraine achieves NATO membership. “Although Ukraine cannot join NATO due to the ongoing war, it is essential that our state provides reliable guarantees during this transition phase,” Yermak said. At the NATO summit in Vilnius, which took place from 11 to 12 July, the G7 countries announced their intention to reaffirm their long-term support to Ukraine through bilateral security commitments. They will aim to supply military equipment, conduct personnel training and strengthen the defense industry. New states join the declaration on an almost weekly basis. Ukraine will create a series of bilateral agreements incorporating specific security guarantees with each of them.
Attack in Kharkiv, one wounded
In last night’s attack in Kharkiv, a Russian missile hit a warehouse and one person was injured. To give the news, Ukrinform. According to media reports, Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office, announced that last midnight S-300 missiles were launched by the Russian occupiers from the Belgorod territory. The affected warehouse is in the Novobavarskyi district, and the explosion injured a man and started a fire. In the village of Velykyi Burluk, another missile hit a house, but no casualties were reported.
Zelensky: “Probable Russian attacks on our energy system”
Russia is likely to resume attacks on Ukraine’s energy system during the coming fall and winter months. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that he undertook to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of the electricity grid. He stressed that it is crucial to prepare for potential winter attacks both nationally and regionally. “We should be aware that Russian terrorists will try to prolong their attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure to disrupt people’s normal life. However, our inflexible determination must prevail,” he said as reported by the Kiev Independent.
Anti-aircraft alarms throughout the country, missile rain on Kharkiv
The Russian military has launched attacks on Kharkiv using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv military garrison Serhii Melnyk on Telegram as reported by the Kiev Independent. A fire broke out in a non-residential building as a result of the attack. No information on the number of victims was made available. A search and rescue mission is underway. The communities of Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk have been targeted since 29 July. Russia has deployed artillery, mortars and other armaments to bombard them. An air warning was announced across Ukraine in the early morning of 31 July. Reported risks of missile attacks before the attack on Kharkiv.
