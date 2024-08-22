The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky visited the border area with Russia for the first time since Kiev forces entered from there and launched the offensive in Russian Kursk.

But tensions in Russia are very high in relation to Kursk and not only: in another example of the intensification of Ukrainian attacks, Emergency authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar region said a Ukrainian attack hit a ferry loaded with fuel tanks in the port of Kavkaznear Crimea, triggering a fire, and according to Russian agencies the ferry sank.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Kiev of attempting to strike the Kursk nuclear power plant, adding that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is expected to visit the plant next week, RIA Novosti reported.

Furthermore, After the case of Rai journalists Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini, Russia has opened criminal proceedings against 3 other foreign journalists for illegally crossing the state border in the Kursk region: CNN journalist Nick Peyton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Borovik Olesya Nikolaevna and Butsko Diana Vladimirovna.

Meanwhile, while the US has warned Kiev that Russia could prepare attacks ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day, which falls on August 24, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected by Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital.

