At least ten people have been killed in two consecutive Russian attacks on a hospital in Sumy. Initial shelling had killed one person and damaged several floors of the building, but Russian forces struck again while evacuating hospital patients, authorities said.

Ukraine, Russian drones attack the Sumy hospital: the video



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a day after his meeting with Donald Trump in New York, condemned the Sumy attack. “Everyone in the world who talks about this war must pay attention to what Russia is targeting,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “They are waging war on hospitals, on civilian targets and on people’s lives. Only force can force Russia to peace. Peace through strength is the only right path.”

