There is no decision on sending German-made Leopold 2 tanks to Ukraine. All eyes were on the summit of US and Allied defense leaders at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, which however was not decisive on tanks. The head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin dampened hopes of a breakthrough: “I have no announcements to make on the Abrams and you heard the German defense minister, who said they have not made a decision on the Leopards,” said the head of the Pentagon in a press conference at the end of the summit. However, the US has formalized the announcement of a new 2.5 billion dollar aid package, which for the first time will include Stryker armored vehicles and Bradley combat vehicles. Important help given the situation on the ground. “Russia is preparing for new offensives, so it is urgent to step up support to enable Ukraine to win and reconquer the occupied territory,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“From a military point of view, I still maintain that this year it would be very, very difficult to militarily expel Russian forces from every inch of Russian-occupied Ukraine,” US Chief of Staff Mark Milley assessed. This does not mean that it cannot happen and it does not mean that it will not happen, he specified, “but it will be very, very difficult”, although “if Putin wanted he could end the war now”. The Ramstein meeting, which was attended by Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, opened with the heartfelt appeal of Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke remotely. “I can thank you hundreds of times and it will be absolutely right and fair, given all that we have already done, but hundreds of thanks are not hundreds of tanks,” said the Ukrainian president, asking to “act quickly” to send of tanks.

And the social campaign of the Russian embassy in Rome against Italy for its support for Kiev in the war in Ukraine is now daily. In the aftermath of the clash over Italian missiles “captured” in the conflict, this time at the center of the provocation is «an Italian-made Iveco LMV 4×4 armored vehicle of the Ukrainian army which was destroyed during the special military operation. The fate of the military vehicles transferred to the Kiev regime is predictable and unenviable», claims the diplomatic representation of Moscow on Facebook, which publishes some photos. The reply is not long in coming: “Fake news”, replies the Ministry of Defense dryly