Ukraine’s Victory Plan is more than 90 percent complete and Kiev will present it to allies next week, it announced. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyadding that “the necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined.” “For each step, there is a clear list of what is necessary and what will strengthen us. There is nothing impossible in this plan. More than 90 percent has already been written,” Zelensky explained. “This package can ensure the correct development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but for everyone in the world who values ​​international law.”

NATO will not become a party to the Ukrainian conflict if its member states authorize Kiev to strike Russian territory with Western-made weapons, NATO Secretary General said. Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Foreign Policy. Regarding Russia’s nuclear record, Stoltenberg added that “so far we haven’t seen any changes in their nuclear posture that require changes on our part.”

