Ukraine’s Victory Plan is more than 90 percent complete and Kiev will present it to allies next week, it announced. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyadding that “the necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined.” “For each step, there is a clear list of what is necessary and what will strengthen us. There is nothing impossible in this plan. More than 90 percent has already been written,” Zelensky explained. “This package can ensure the correct development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but for everyone in the world who values international law.”
NATO will not become a party to the Ukrainian conflict if its member states authorize Kiev to strike Russian territory with Western-made weapons, NATO Secretary General said. Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Foreign Policy. Regarding Russia’s nuclear record, Stoltenberg added that “so far we haven’t seen any changes in their nuclear posture that require changes on our part.”
“Without US, Britain Won’t Green Light Missiles Against Russia.” The Times: “US Guidance Systems Crucial to Storm Shadow”
Britain “will not act on its own initiative” to grant Ukraine permission to launch long-range missile strikes against targets in Russia, as US guidance systems are seen as crucial to ensuring Storm Shadow missiles hit their target, The Times said, citing sources after Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Joe Biden at the White House last week.
Russia Strikes Sumy, Region Left in Dark
Russian forces have struck energy infrastructure in eastern Ukraine’s Sumy region, local authorities said, explaining that the strikes cut off electricity supplies in some districts. The authorities were therefore forced to resort to backup power systems, they said. Anti-aircraft fire, they added, shot down 16 drones launched by Russia towards Sumy.
Ukraine, 34 of 51 drones launched by Russia shot down during the night
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 34 of the 51 drones launched by the Russian military that entered Ukrainian airspace overnight, an Air Force spokesman said, explaining that the anti-aircraft guns were deployed in five regions of Ukraine.
Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Sumy, local authorities said Tuesday. Authorities said air defenses shot down 16 drones overnight.
Ukrainian attack on Belgorod, 10 injured
Ten people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod and the surrounding region yesterday, local authorities said today, cited by the Tass agency. “Seven are still in hospital, including two in intensive care,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov explained on Telegram.
Russia, Meta bans state media to avoid foreign interference
The American group Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, will ban Russian state media from its platforms worldwide, to prevent any “foreign interference” abroad. The ban comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday denounced the destabilizing activities of Russian media RT, which he said had been transformed into a “branch” of Russian intelligence in the world.
Russia, 7 drones shot down over Bryansk region
Air defense forces have discovered and destroyed seven more unmanned aerial vehicles of the air type over the territory of the Bryansk region. This was announced by the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, on his Telegram channel. “There were no injuries or damage. Operational and emergency services are working,” he wrote.
