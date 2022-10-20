It is the 240th day of war in Ukraine. Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be preparing for a major battle over the port city of Kherson, in a region that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fights and evacuations have been reported in the region as Moscow seeks to subdue the invaded country with missiles and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

A Russian official, Vladimir Leontyev, said Ukrainian forces have launched five missile attacks on the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power plant some 70 km (44 miles) from the city of Kherson. Had the structures been destroyed, a critical canal supplying water to the annexed Crimea would have been cut off. Zelensky retorted that it was the Russians who undermined the dam and the power plant, with plans to free 18 million cubic meters (4.8 billion gallons) and flood Kherson and 80 villages where hundreds of thousands of people live. The Ukrainian president also told the European Council that Russia would later blame Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Putin sought to address another problematic issue, the partial mobilization of reservists he ordered last month. He visited a training center in the Ryazan region of Russia to show progress in correcting problems related to the recruitment, training and supply of newly mobilized troops. Russian TV showed him lying under a net in a field, wearing goggles and ear protection and firing a rifle.

Finally, in Lyman, a city in eastern Ukraine recently reconquered by the Ukrainian army, the bodies of 111 civilians and 35 soldiers were found in some unnamed trenches and graves. This was reported by the Donetsk Oblast Police Department, as reported by the Kyiv Independent.

00.40 – Moscow warns NATO: we are close to direct military confrontation

The chessboard on which warlords move becomes more and more complex. With the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, the risk of a “direct military confrontation” between NATO and Russia is approaching. This was stated by one of the media protagonists of this conflict, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. “The NATO countries, as if they were in competition with each other, continue to send weapons and ammunition to the Kiev regime, to provide it with information, to train its soldiers, to give guidelines on how to conduct hostilities, thus approaching the dangerous line of a direct military confrontation with Russia ».

00.20 – Zelensky: Russians have mined the Kakhovka dam, they are preparing a disaster

“Russia is consciously preparing a major disaster in southern Ukraine. We have information that the Russian terrorists have undermined the dam and unit of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant ». This is what Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced in his speech at the European Council. “The Ukrainian employees have been expelled from the Kakhovka plant – added the Ukrainian president – now there are only Russian citizens, they have full control of the plant: we must act immediately to prevent the Russians from creating a disaster”. Zelensky then asked the international community to send a monitoring mission, bring back Ukrainian personnel and send demining teams.

00.01 – USA: martial law confirms that citizens did not want to join Russia

The imposition of martial law by President Vladimir Putin on the annexed Ukrainian territories proved that his claim that people wanted to join Russia was a “lie”. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “President Putin annexed these regions by claiming that there were people in these regions who were desperately seeking refuge from the Ukrainian state by wanting to join Russia,” he explained. “Now Putin is proving the lie by declaring martial law.”

Putin takes up the sniper rifle and shoots, the Tsar joins the military in the training center



