The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen returned to Kiev for the sixth time since the start of the war, to try to reassure Ukraine, overshadowed by the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who could visit Israel in the next few days, is the first to admit that the situation in the Middle East “diverts attention” from Ukraine, “I believe this was one of the objectives of the Russian Federation”. «Attention on Ukraine will reduce and this is a fact. But we have already found ourselves in difficult situations. We were already in very difficult situations when there was almost no attention on Ukraine,” Zelensky remarked.

Von der Leyen, for her part, spoke of Kiev’s “excellent progress” with reforms in view of possible EU membership, achieved “in the middle of a war”, something that “impressed us”. A recognition that should be confirmed when the Commission presents the report on enlargement with the opinion on the candidate countries on Wednesday.

Zelensky, who also assured that the war against Russia «is not stalled» and «no one wants to abandon», underlined that the decision to open negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union «will have a fundamental significance in the history of all Europe.” But he also specified that Ukraine “does not ask for discounts” on its path towards the EU and would be respecting all the recommendations made by the Commission. “We have made progress in the rule of law, in the protection of human rights and freedom for national communities, in greater transparency of state institutions and in strengthening the anti-corruption system,” claimed Zelensky, underlining that a draft law on specialized anti-corruption prosecutors has already been submitted to parliament, work is underway on a law on lobbying against the “harmful influence of oligarchs” on the state, and on the digitalisation of state institutions.

Kiev, the Ukrainian president promised, “will be fully prepared both for the start of EU accession negotiations and, subsequently, for full membership”. Von der Leyen instead announced that the expected twelfth package of sanctions against Russia will arrive next week, which will involve up to 100 new individuals and will entail further import and export bans, actions to tighten the oil price ceiling and «measures strict towards third-country companies that evade sanctions”. The EU will also soon present a proposal on the use of frozen Russian sovereign assets, which, Von der Leyen remarked, “we believe should be used in the reconstruction of Ukraine”.

