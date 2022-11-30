A new Nuremberg on the crimes of Russia. A special tribunal that reaches where the International Criminal Court cannot intervene. In a short video released early in the morning, Ursula von der Leyen tries to whip up the pro-Ukraine European front after weeks of signs of fatigue, especially financial. You do so aiming at a dual objective: on the one hand, to make the Russian leaders prosecutable, on the other, to confiscate Moscow’s frozen assets as a form of compensation for the devastation caused to Ukrainian cities. The response from the Russians was not long in coming: “If the assets of our citizens are confiscated, there will be adequate measures,” warned Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Pope Francis “was a victim of propaganda”. With these words the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov commented on the Pontiff’s affirmations that in an interview with the Jesuit magazine America he had spoken of particular cruelties in Ukraine by Chechen and Buryat soldiers. And just behind Kadyrov’s words, all the Vatican sites were offline for hours.

On the ground, Moscow says it has conquered some settlements in Donbass. In particular, the village of Belogorovka, strategically important because it is located on the road that runs north from Donetsk towards the cities of Severodonetsk and Lisichiansk. For their part, however, the Ukrainians accuse the Moscow forces of continuing the bombing of civilians in Kherson.

