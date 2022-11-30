A new Nuremberg on the crimes of Russia. A special tribunal that reaches where the International Criminal Court cannot intervene. In a short video released early in the morning, Ursula von der Leyen tries to whip up the pro-Ukraine European front after weeks of signs of fatigue, especially financial. You do so aiming at a dual objective: on the one hand, to make the Russian leaders prosecutable, on the other, to confiscate Moscow’s frozen assets as a form of compensation for the devastation caused to Ukrainian cities. The response from the Russians was not long in coming: “If the assets of our citizens are confiscated, there will be adequate measures,” warned Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Pope Francis “was a victim of propaganda”. With these words the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov commented on the Pontiff’s affirmations that in an interview with the Jesuit magazine America he had spoken of particular cruelties in Ukraine by Chechen and Buryat soldiers. And just behind Kadyrov’s words, all the Vatican sites were offline for hours.
On the ground, Moscow says it has conquered some settlements in Donbass. In particular, the village of Belogorovka, strategically important because it is located on the road that runs north from Donetsk towards the cities of Severodonetsk and Lisichiansk. For their part, however, the Ukrainians accuse the Moscow forces of continuing the bombing of civilians in Kherson.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu this evening at the Pentagon. The US department reports it in a note. The two defense chiefs discussed “support for Ukraine, NATO strength and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific”.
The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that Moscow forces deployed in Ukraine have taken control of the settlements of Andriyivka, Bilogorivka and Pershe Travnya in the Donetsk region. Fighting for control of Vodyane is still ongoing, the ministry said.
“As of this evening, about 6 million people in most regions of our country and in Kiev are disconnected from electricity.” This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video message. “The situation remains very difficult in the capital, as well as in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv, Odessa, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions,” he explained. “Energy workers and our utilities are doing everything to stabilize the system and give people more energy for longer. And I want to emphasize once again: it is very important that people understand when and how long they will be without electricity. This is the responsibility of both the energy companies themselves and the local authorities. People have a right to know,” he added
The Ukrainian president, Volodymir Zelensky, has announced a “powerful” countermeasure to Russian offensive operations in Donetsk and other regions. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure, a countermeasure even more powerful than now,” Zelensky said in his usual nightly video message. Russian troops are advancing southwest of the strategic city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of a fierce battle going on in eastern Donetsk Oblast, and are trying to gain momentum in Lugansk, the other part of Donbass partially held by separatists pro-Russian, where the Ukrainian army has already liberated 13 cities.
