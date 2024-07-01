Moscow’s troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, which responds with a rain of dozens of kamikaze drones on Russian border regions, some of which also cause civilian casualties. Meanwhile, in Kiev, intelligence services announce that they have foiled a plan by “provocateurs” to occupy the seat of Parliament with a sensational action aimed at “undermining the Ukrainian socio-political situation”.

And President Volodymyr Zelensky complains that the US is not ready to welcome Ukraine into NATO because it fears irritating Vladimir Putin. According to him, Washington is still afraid of putting Kiev in a position to win a real victory: “Everyone is still afraid that Russia will split, everyone is afraid of what will happen without Putin.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow forces had captured a village in the Kharkiv region, Stepovaya Novosyolovka, and one in the Donetsk region, Novopokrovskoye, over the past 24 hours. The capture of two more villages, both in Donetsk, was announced on Sunday. Russian air defenses shot down a total of 36 Ukrainian kamikaze drones in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions overnight Sunday into Monday, the ministry added.