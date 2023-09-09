Top 10 Leopard tanks 1 donated by Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands have arrived in Ukraine, but it is the defense of the skies that Ukrainian President Volodymyr is once again arguing about Zelensky: Russian air superiority is holding back the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Speaking at the Yalta European Strategic Forum in Kiev, Zelensky also returned to attacking critics of his army’s strategies, in addition to the slowdown in sanctions on Russia and in the West’s supply of weapons to Kiev: «Today our steps are probably faster than the new sanctions packages”, he observed, reiterating among other things the accusation that Vladimir Putin had killed the head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, “at least this is the information we have”.

Ukraine and the specter of depleted uranium shells



Meanwhile, drones rain down on the polling stations in Khersonone of the many polling stations that the Russians set up in the occupied territories of Ukraine in a vote that Kiev, but not only, defined “a farce” without any value.

From Moscow they say they have intercepted the attacks, but from the Berdyansk area, under the control of the Kremlin forces, reports arrive of explosions and smoke spreading in various areas of the city. The Ukrainian army is not limiting itself to this and, as reported by Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, has targeted the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the Black Sea, attempting to sabotage them as already happened with the Nord Stream.

Voting in the occupied territories it had already started on August 31st from the Zaporizhzhia region, and then continued in the Lugansk and Kherson areas starting from September 2nd. Then Donetsk and Crimea. But the process is long and will take place concurrently with the one in Russia, which opened on 8 September and will end on the 10th. 50 regions of the country are voting, including Moscow, where the mayor Serghei Sobyanin is expected to remain in office given that he enjoys of the Kremlin’s support.

The pseudo electoral process does not stop the war on the ground. Russian troops launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Sumy, but also hit Ukrainian President Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvvi Rih with an Iskander missile, killing at least one person and wounding 72 others following the attack on a police station. Three more people were killed in an air raid in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian drone attack on an industrial microelectronics plant in Russia: the moment of the explosion





After the failed talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wheat remains at the center of the debate. Kiev is trying to strengthen the alternative corridor to the Black Sea one, foreseen in the agreement jeopardized by Russia in July, but according to British intelligence the river and land routes for the export of cereals “are unlikely” to match the capacity than those envisaged in the previous pact.

An indiscretion from Bild also arrived today to shake the minds of the Ukrainian leaders. UN Secretary António Guterres apparently made four proposals in a “secret” letter dated August 28 to Russian Minister Lavrov to renew the agreement on Ukrainian wheat. News that led the advisor to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak, to define the UN as the “main lobby of war criminals” which in this way does nothing but “prolong the life of Putin’s regime”.

