Russian forces have fired missiles at the city of Vilniansk, outside the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing seven people and wounding 31 others. Zelenskiy repeated his call for allies to provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons and improved air defenses to stop what he said were daily attacks on his country. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said two missiles were fired at the city in southeastern Ukraine, damaging infrastructure, a shop and residential buildings. Emergency services put the death toll at seven, including two children, and said eight of the 31 injured were also children. Firefighters put out fires in several buildings.

Ukraine, Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia region: sinkhole and bullet-riddled cars in Vilniansk



Meanwhile, Russia has claimed the conquest of two other villages in eastern Ukraine, while Ukrainian forces, lacking weapons and men, are struggling to block Moscow’s troops. The Russian Defense Ministry has announced the “liberation of the settlement” of Novooleksandrivka as the Russian army continues to push west into the Donetsk region. The village is now the westernmost point of the region controlled by Moscow. Russian troops also announced the capture of the small village of Spirne, further north in the Donetsk region, near the border with the neighboring Luhansk region.

