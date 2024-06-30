Russian forces fired rockets into the city of Vilniansk, outside the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing seven people and wounding 31 others, officials said. President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his call for allies to provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons and upgraded air defenses to stop what he said were daily attacks on his country. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said two missiles were fired at the city in southeastern Ukraine, damaging infrastructure, a shop and residential buildings. According to emergency services, the death toll is seven people, including two children, and eight of the 31 injured are also children. Firefighters extinguished the flames in several buildings and completed rescue operations.

Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said the Vilniansk attack was “another terrible terrorist act against the civilian population.” It happened in “broad daylight, a non-working day, in the center of the city, where people were out relaxing, where there were no military objectives,” he said in a video posted on Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its missiles hit a nearby area in the Zaporizhia region where, according to the ministry, Ukrainian trains had unloaded weapons and military equipment, killing soldiers and destroying armored vehicles and missiles. The battlefield accounts from both sides could not be independently verified.

Russian attacks on front-line villages in the Donetsk region in the east have killed four people, according to Ukrainian officials. Three were in the village of Zarichne, the region’s head, Vadym Filashkin, said on social media.

Ukrainian forces shelled parts of Russia’s southern Kursk region throughout Saturday after carrying out a nighttime drone strike on a village that killed five people, including two children, the governor said regional. Alexei Smirnov wrote on Telegram that the five fatalities occurred in a house in the village of Gorodishche, east of the Kursk regional center. Two family members were treated in hospital. A video posted on Smirnov’s Telegram channel showed him at a destroyed house.

To know more: