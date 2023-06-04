The Ukrainian president Zelensky announced to Wall Street Journal that Kiev is ready for counteroffensive, which could happen in the next few days. Zelensky stressed the importance of air superiority, highlighting the frustration of Ukrainian soldiers not having a air cover and not understand why neighboring countries have one. The American general Petraeus, a former director of the CIA, has predicted that the counteroffensive will be impressive. Zelensky believes international support is crucial and hopes that as many countries as possible will support Ukraine or at least not support Russia. To this end, he said he was interested in meeting the Brazilian president Lula and other South American leaders. For his part, the Russian president Putin is open to contacts to achieve objectives through means other than the special military operation, including diplomacy. However, the Kremlin spokesman, Peshkov, stressed that at the moment Western countries leave Russia no choice but armed conflict. Indonesia has proposed a peace plan which provides for a ceasefire in the current positions of the parties to the conflict, the creation of a demilitarized zone monitored by the United Nations and a referendum ofUN to determine the will of the majority of the inhabitants of the disputed areas. However, Kiev has criticized the plan, considering it a surrender, while the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said there are no disputed territories, only occupied territories. Meanwhile, in the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, raids continued, causing civilian casualties and injuries. About 600 children have been evacuated from the region to spend the summer holidays away from areas under attack. The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Prigozhin, criticized the Russian Defense Ministry, arguing that it is unable to do anything and chaos reigns. He offered his intervention, but not before launching another criticism of Moscow, claiming that the Russian state is being destroyed in the towers of the Kremlin.

Key points Dnipro, 20 injured in Russian raid: among them five children Zelensky: Dnipro under attack, the Russians are terrorists «The Russian invaders, by striking Dnipro this evening, have once again demonstrated that their country is a sponsor of terrorism. Russian citizens will be responsible for everything they have done against Ukraine.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, writes UNIAN. «The Russians attacked the city of Dnipro. They hit two two-story residential buildings. Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble,” the head of state stressed. Dnipro, 20 injured in Russian raid: among them five children The number of injured following the Russian attack on a residential building in the Dnipro suburb of the village of Pidhorodne has risen to 20, of whom 17 have been hospitalised. This was reported by the local authorities, as reported by Ukrinform. Among the wounded five children.