Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia’s possession of nuclear weapons as a global threat to the United Nations General Assembly. He urged not to believe Vladimir Putin and accused Russia of using food and energy as weapons, as well as deporting Ukrainian children and teaching them to hate their country. Zelensky proposed the Ukraine’s peace plan, supported by more than 100 nations and international organizations, as a unique solution to end Russian aggression, calling on nations opposed to Russian aggression to remain united. Meanwhile, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, confirmed his commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression, calling their people “courageous.” On the other hand, the Kremlin harshly criticized Zelensky’s trip to the United States, calling it a “beggar” who asks his American sponsors for money and weapons. They accused the United States of seeking a new escalation of the conflict under the guise of peace initiatives. Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the concoming delivery of US Abrams tanks to Kiev, highlighting the Ukrainian army’s progress in the counteroffensive and criticizing Vladimir Putin for demoralizing the Russian army and isolating Russia from the international community. However, there is also uncomfortable news for Ukraine, with the New York Times which reports that a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile accidentally caused a massacre of civilians in Kostiantynivka. Kiev announced a further assessment, but also raised doubts about the publication of foreign articles questioning Russia’s involvement in the attack. Finally, a Russian-led attack struck Lvivdestroying a warehouse of humanitarian aid for Ukraine from Poland, drawing international condemnation for this violation of international humanitarian law.

To know more:

The story – Biden-Zelensky Pact: “Let’s stop Russia”

The day – What happened yesterday