Major reshuffle in the Ukrainian government. “We need new energy” says President Zelensky. More than half of the ministers are gone, including Foreign Minister Kulebawho could become ambassador to Brussels, where he would continue to conduct discussions with the EU and NATO on behalf of the government. The most likely candidate to take his place would be his current deputy Andriy Sybiga. Moscow greeted the news with irony. “It’s autumn, the leaves are falling and the branches are bare,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

After the Russian attack on Poltava, which left at least 53 dead with many people still under the rubble, New massacre in the night in Lvivin the south of the country, near the border with Poland. The toll speaks of 7 dead, including three small children and over 50 injured. Meanwhile, the Russian president Putin Announces New Meeting With Chinese President Xi in Octoberduring the BRICS summit in Russia, which Turkish President Erdogan may also attend.

To learn more

Zelensky’s revolution, here’s why he changed half the government

There Yaroslav’s family exterminated in Lviv by a Russian missile

What happened yesterday