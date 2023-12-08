This week, the Verkhovna Rada – the Ukrainian Parliament – is preparing to vote on fundamental laws, necessary for the country’s accession to the European Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this in his evening speech. “This week we expect the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to vote on critical issues, some of which have been discussed with the Prime Minister,” the statement read.

The Ukrainian president underlined that this also applies to the preparation of negotiations with the EU. «Our priority is the full implementation of all those decisions that are necessary for Ukraine to fulfill all necessary tasks towards Europe. We believe that the European Union will keep its promise to Ukraine,” Zelensky added.

