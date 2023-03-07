The Ukrainian leadership is determined to keep its grip on Bakhmut, in Donetsk, the scene of a fierce battle for weeks between the Ukrainians on one side and the Russians on the side, both soldiers and members of the Wagner group. Volodymyr Zelensky’s office reported that the Ukrainian president chaired a meeting with army leaders in which those present “expressed themselves in favor of continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut”.

The background: the fight to get Bakhmut back

In the background, according to the Bild, there would have been a clash between Zelensky and the head of the armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, on the tactics to be adopted in Bakhmut: Zaluznhy would have advocated a sort of strategic retreat while Zelensky would have refused to endorse this option. “Civilians are fleeing the region to escape Russian shelling that continues 24 hours a day,” said Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The importance of the city-symbol

Bakhmut does not have great strategic value and, according to analysts, his eventual fall is unlikely to lead to a turning point in the conflict. It seems to be mainly of psychological importance: for Vladimir Putin, a victory at Bakhmut would finally be good news from the battlefield, while for Kiev, the show of grit and defiance reinforces the message that Ukraine is resisting after more than a year since the start of the invasion, a message also to cement support among its Western allies. The importance of the ongoing battle at Bakhmut “is more symbolic than strategic and operational,” summed up US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a visit to Jordan.

The Wagner group and the specter of Moscow’s betrayal

The Battle of Bakhmut exposed Russian military shortcomings as well as bitter divisions. The head of the Russian Wagner group that is leading the battle against Bakhmut, the millionaire Yevgeny Prigozhin, denounces that he is not receiving the necessary ammunition from Moscow and evokes the specter of betrayal: it could be “ordinary bureaucracy or treason”, is Prigozhin’s denunciation. The Wagner Group, which has tens of thousands of soldiers in Ukraine, has become a key part in Moscow’s war, but appears to be increasingly at loggerheads with the Russian Defense Ministry.

The shocking video of the Ukrainian prisoner killed in cold blood

Controversy for a shocking video, published by Ukrainska Pravda, in which we see a man, identified as a Ukrainian prisoner of war, killed in cold blood by the Russian armed forces while unarmed, after saying the phrase «Glory to Ukraine». “Killing a prisoner is another Russian war crime. It is an element of a targeted terror policy masquerading as Kremlin propaganda with myths about “Nazis”. There will be punishment for every war crime. We will find everyone,” promised the head of the bureau, Andriy Yermak.

