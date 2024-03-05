The Russian Black Sea fleet has once again ended up in Kiev's sights, which has successfully struck yet another warship and which, in the wake of the vehement controversies after the “German leak”, is joined by London in the request to Berlin to supply the deadly long-range Taurus missiles. The toll from the attack on the Russian patrol vessel Sergey Kotov is at least 7 dead and several injured, announced the spokesman for the Ukrainian naval forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk. There was also an attack helicopter on board the ship that sank in the waters off Crimea. “Most of the crew managed to escape to safety, around 50 people.” The attack was carried out with Magura V5 marine drones, “the ship suffered damage to both sides of the stern”, the cost of the patrol vessel would be around 65 million dollars. “There are no safe havens in the Black Sea for Russian terrorists, and there will be none,” thundered Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Moscow claims the shooting down of 160 drones, launched against various targets in Donetsk. And it is precisely on these new weapons, both small and deadly, that Kiev is focusing: this year Ukraine will produce two million drones, announced the Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries, Hanna Gvozdyar. But a turning point in terms of supplies could come from the pressure on Germany. Berlin was forced to clarify that the leak of classified information, the conversation between two German officers who speculated about using Taurus missiles to hit the Kerch bridge in Crimea, was caused by an “individual error”. The German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, assured that German security systems are safe, the leak – in which the presence of British soldiers on the ground is also hypothesized – is due to the use of an unencrypted telephone line. London intervened in the wake of the affair: «The United Kingdom was the first country to deliver long-range precision missiles (the Storm Shadow) to the Ukrainian forces. We encourage our allies to do the same,” said a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Statement addressed to Chancellor Olaf Sholz, who continues to put his foot down, and reiterated his “no”.