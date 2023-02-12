Massacre of Russian soldiers in Ukraine in the last two weeks. According to the British Ministry of Defence, since the beginning of February Moscow “has suffered the highest number of casualties since the first week of the invasion”. The average was 824 victims per day, more than four times the rate reported in June-July 2022, the ministry reports on Twitter, adding that Ukraine also continues to suffer from “a high attrition rate”.

Meanwhile, the founder of the Wagner group reports that mercenaries in the pay of the Russians have taken control of the village of Krasna Hora near Bakhmut, in Donetsk.

Desperate flight of Russians in armored vehicles and then on foot under Ukrainian artillery fire at Vuhledar



