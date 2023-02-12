Massacre of Russian soldiers in Ukraine in the last two weeks. According to the British Ministry of Defence, since the beginning of February Moscow “has suffered the highest number of casualties since the first week of the invasion”. The average was 824 victims per day, more than four times the rate reported in June-July 2022, the ministry reports on Twitter, adding that Ukraine also continues to suffer from “a high attrition rate”.
Meanwhile, the founder of the Wagner group reports that mercenaries in the pay of the Russians have taken control of the village of Krasna Hora near Bakhmut, in Donetsk.
Desperate flight of Russians in armored vehicles and then on foot under Ukrainian artillery fire at Vuhledar
To know more
The story – The massacre of the Russians: never so many dead among Putin’s soldiers
The case – Berlusconi returns pro-Putin and Meloni trembles
Berlusconi – Zelensky, Giannini: “Silvio, the Shakespearean fool who reveals the usual Italian mess”
Zelensky: now world sanctions on Russian nuclear industry
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video speech that Ukraine is doing its best to ensure that comprehensive sanctions are imposed on Russia’s nuclear industry. He said “Russia’s nuclear blackmail on the world must be punished,” recalling Russia’s seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhia Oblast in March. “It’s not easy. There is some resistance,” Zelensky said. “But there was a time when other restrictions against Russia also seemed difficult to impose. They (other countries) surrendered and now the sanctions are already in place.” On February 5, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry targeting 200 Russian entities, including Russia’s state nuclear monopoly Rosatom, which will be in place for 50 years.
#RussiaUkraine #war #Zelensky #Moscows #nuclear #blackmail #world #punished
Leave a Reply