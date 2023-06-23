USA-India: from Ukraine to chips, a wide-ranging alliance

The United States and India have announced a new phase of cooperation and a “new beginning” that spans a wide range of sectors, including defense, space, manufacturing and technology, also touching on the subject of Ukraine. Biden’s goal, who spoke of a “humanitarian tragedy in Ukraine following Russia’s brutal war”, was to wrest India from the sphere of influence of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and at the same time weld the alliance for keep an eye on China.