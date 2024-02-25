German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had to interrupt her visit to Odessa last night to seek refuge after the warning sirens for air raids sounded in the city. The alarm went off at 9.48pm local time, 8.48pm in Italy. While today French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a summit in Paris in support of Ukraine in which the majority of European leaders will take part.

Ukraine, a pro-Russian official walks through Avdiivka after the fall of the city



Around twenty heads of state and government will reaffirm their unity alongside Kiev and against the military aggression launched two years ago by Moscow at the Elysée. The event will be opened by a speech via video link by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kiev, new video shows Russians shooting surrendered Ukrainian soldiers





Meanwhile Kiev reports: Russian soldiers shot at least seven Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut after they had arrested themselves. Kiev's human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, reported it on Telegram, stating that the seven were ''executed'' by Russian forces. Lubinets also shared a video of the execution. “The video shows that the Ukrainian military surrenders: their hands were raised high, they showed that they were unarmed and did not pose a threat,” Lubinets said. “The Russian army should have taken them prisoner, but instead they shot them mercilessly,” he added. While in the NYT he relaunches this news: the United States Central Intelligence Agency maintains 12 secret bases in Ukraine along the border with Russia, and the head of the CIA William Burns on Thursday made his tenth secret visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion Russian. The “New York Times” writes it and the news is relaunched by the Ukrainian Pravda.

The reportage among the starving population of Gaza

The courage of mothers