German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had to interrupt her visit to Odessa last night to seek refuge after the warning sirens for air raids sounded in the city. The alarm went off at 9.48pm local time, 8.48pm in Italy. While today French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a summit in Paris in support of Ukraine in which the majority of European leaders will take part.
Around twenty heads of state and government will reaffirm their unity alongside Kiev and against the military aggression launched two years ago by Moscow at the Elysée. The event will be opened by a speech via video link by Volodymyr Zelensky.
Meanwhile Kiev reports: Russian soldiers shot at least seven Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut after they had arrested themselves. Kiev's human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, reported it on Telegram, stating that the seven were ''executed'' by Russian forces. Lubinets also shared a video of the execution. “The video shows that the Ukrainian military surrenders: their hands were raised high, they showed that they were unarmed and did not pose a threat,” Lubinets said. “The Russian army should have taken them prisoner, but instead they shot them mercilessly,” he added. While in the NYT he relaunches this news: the United States Central Intelligence Agency maintains 12 secret bases in Ukraine along the border with Russia, and the head of the CIA William Burns on Thursday made his tenth secret visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion Russian. The “New York Times” writes it and the news is relaunched by the Ukrainian Pravda.
The US Central Intelligence Agency maintains 12 secret bases in Ukraine along the border with Russia, and CIA chief William Burns on Thursday made his 10th secret visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. The 'New York Times' writes it and the news is relaunched by the Ukrainian Pravda. Around 2016, the CIA began training an elite Ukrainian special forces unit known as Unit 2245 to seize Russian drones and communications equipment so that CIA technicians could reuse them and hack into systems. Moscow encryption. According to the publication, one of the officers of this unit was the current head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov. The CIA also helped train a new generation of Ukrainian spies who worked in Russia, throughout Europe, Cuba and other places where the Russians have a significant presence. According to the New York Times, details of the partnership between Ukrainian and American intelligence remained a closely guarded secret for a decade
