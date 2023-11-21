Ukraine would seize the opportunity to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin if given the chance. Volodymyr Zelensky comes down hard on the tenth anniversary of the Euromaidan, known as the revolution of dignity in Ukraine. That revolt, Zelensky notes, was “the first victory of today’s war”. The thread must therefore be reconnected there, when the country sided in favor of Europe and democracy, rejecting Moscow’s sphere of influence. And since history does not move linearly, but circularly, in December European leaders will have to decide whether to open accession negotiations with Kiev (and Chisinau). Yes is not a given. This is why the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, decided to be here on what he called “a key anniversary for Europe”.

But the celebration of Euromaidan takes place at a very delicate moment for Ukraine. Zelensky’s aura, almost two years after the start of the Russian invasion, is starting to darken, against the backdrop of a victory that seems less within reach than promised so far, rumors of deep divisions within the presidential magic circle and a certain difficulty on the part of the allies to keep up. The Ukrainian president is risking everything. This explains the attack on Putin, hinted at in an interview with the British tabloid The Sun. “It’s war and Ukraine has every right to defend its land,” he replied to a specific question. On the other hand, he noted, the Kremlin had organized “five or six plans to take me out.” Words immediately bounced around Moscow.

The Ukrainians “have no way” to make an attempt on President Putin’s life, spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied. Former dolphin Dmitry Medvedev, for his part, reversed the threat. “With such powerful prophecies it is unlikely that this fool will have a chance of living to old age: thoughts sometimes come true,” he commented.

Returning to the round of visits of the last few days, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin came to reassure Zelensky of the unwavering American support, words reinforced by another 100 million dollar aid package – very little, in truth, compared to the enormous task faced by the Ukrainian armed forces. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also arrived in the Ukrainian capital “to personally assess the current situation and the effectiveness of Germany’s support.”

Michel, as we said, instead concentrated on the prospects of the opening of accession negotiations. “The European Council in December will be a very difficult one, we don’t hide it: but I will do everything possible to ensure that the green light arrives,” he said at the end of the meeting with Zelensky and Moldovan president Maia Sandu at the Mariinsky Palace. «The entry of Ukraine and Moldova is in our strategic interest and would send the message that the EU is reliable». «The next few weeks will be key, I’m not afraid of the Russians but I’m afraid of the numbers at the European Council», confessed Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna with responsibility for enlargement, commenting on the hypothesis of a black smoke. Zelensky tried to play down in the press conference when pressed with questions. «I see a lot of optimism, eh…». But then he got into the matter: «I would like us to base ourselves on concrete data, we don’t expect gifts and we understand that it is a process based on merit. But we have respected the 7 EU recommendations 100% and this decision would be important to mobilize the Ukrainian people and would show that we defend our values ​​with facts and not just with words: if we are not united we will give an extra victory to Vladimir Putin.” Because it is no longer just an internal EU issue.

To know more

What happened yesterday