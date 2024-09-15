«Enough with being afraid to make strong and objectively necessary decisions: the world must help defend us from Russian planes and bombs that kill Ukrainians every day.“. The new attack of Moscow on a residential building in Kharkivwhich has caused at least 35 injuriesincluding three children, and left some missing under the rubble has infuriated the president Volodymyr Zelensky. Who took the opportunity to return to to put pressure on Western allies so that allow them to use their long-range missiles deep into Russian territory, to reach destroy military airfields and launch sites from which the enemy launches its “dozens of bombs every day.”

Russian Airstrike in Kharkiv, Building in Flames: Dozens Injured



“We are waiting for decisions on this matter, especially from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, from all those whose decisiveness can help save lives,” the Ukrainian leader insisted. The topic will be addressed by Zelensky in the meeting with US President Joe Biden expected in the next few days in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, together with the one on a “significant package” of military aid for Ukraineconfirmed US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. But Both Rome and Berlin have already expressed their opposition to expanding Kiev’s scope of action: Italian weapons serve to defend the Ukrainian civilian population within its territory because we are not at war with Russia, this is the position of the Italian government.

For further information: