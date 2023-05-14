Yesterday was a whole day of running from one part of Rome to the other, institutional meetings, press conferences, statements via social media, interviews conducted in many voices. In the end Volodymyr Zelensky’s thought is more than clear. The strongest message of all, the one that chills those who hoped for some diplomatic glimmer, is that Ukraine’s counter-offensive will continue until victory.

The Ukrainian president then wrote on Twitter: «Today there is also a Joint Declaration with Italy on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and NATO. Fair and timely signals. Italy has absolutely clearly supported all the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula».

In the joint declaration, Rome and Kiev underline that “the future of Ukraine and its people is in the European family”.

On NATO, it is stated that «Ukraine has the right to choose its own security arrangements».

As for peace, «the Italian Republic supports Ukraine’s initiative for a just and sustainable peace based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Ukrainian Peace Formula includes a number of important objectives, many of which are already the subject of work by the Italian Republic, such as food and energy security”.

