The battle for Bakhmut, in the Donbass, which Russian troops have been trying to conquer for months, continues to rage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admits that the situation of his troops in the east of the country “is becoming increasingly difficult. The enemy – he explained – systematically destroys everything that can be used to protect our positions ».

Ukraine, Bakhmut's devastation in drone images and the Russian concept of "liberation"



Drone warfare spills over into Russia

A drone crashed in Kolomna, no more than 100 kilometers from Moscow, and the airspace over St. Petersburg was closed to traffic for about an hour with no explanation given. The Defense Ministry announced that exercises had been held in the western region of the country with some fighters that had taken off to intercept a fictitious target. Kiev remains silent on the incident.

Tension in Moscow due to hacker attack

From television channels and radio stations in different regions of the country false alarms about impending missile bombardments were spread. President Vladimir Putin, without mentioning the new attacks, has invited the internal security services (FSB) to “keep the borders with Ukraine under special control” to prevent the infiltration of “groups of saboteurs”. We need to be vigilant to thwart the attempts of the “scum that seeks to cause internal divisions”, thundered the Tsar, who among other things signed and promulgated the law which provides for Russia to suspend the New Start, the latest treaty bilateral agreement with the US on the limitation of nuclear weapons.

Moldova, pro-Russians attempt to break into the seat of government

Hundreds of demonstrators from the pro-Russian party Sor took to the streets in Chisinau demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections: some tried to break into the executive headquarters but were blocked by the police lined up in anti-riot gear. Several arrests before the demonstrators withdrew. The Action and Solidarity Party, in government, has instead denounced the umpteenth attempt to “destabilize the situation”, already in the balance. Precisely President Sandu, on pro-Western and pro-European positions, had recently accused Russia of preparing a coup d’état in Chisinau to bring Moldova into her orbit.

Moldova, Chișinău: thousands of pro-Russians in the square attempted to storm the government building, the police intervene





