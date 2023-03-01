The battle for Bakhmut, in the Donbass, which Russian troops have been trying to conquer for months, continues to rage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admits that the situation of his troops in the east of the country “is becoming increasingly difficult. The enemy – he explained – systematically destroys everything that can be used to protect our positions ».
Ukraine, Bakhmut’s devastation in drone images and the Russian concept of “liberation”
Drone warfare spills over into Russia
A drone crashed in Kolomna, no more than 100 kilometers from Moscow, and the airspace over St. Petersburg was closed to traffic for about an hour with no explanation given. The Defense Ministry announced that exercises had been held in the western region of the country with some fighters that had taken off to intercept a fictitious target. Kiev remains silent on the incident.
Tension in Moscow due to hacker attack
From television channels and radio stations in different regions of the country false alarms about impending missile bombardments were spread. President Vladimir Putin, without mentioning the new attacks, has invited the internal security services (FSB) to “keep the borders with Ukraine under special control” to prevent the infiltration of “groups of saboteurs”. We need to be vigilant to thwart the attempts of the “scum that seeks to cause internal divisions”, thundered the Tsar, who among other things signed and promulgated the law which provides for Russia to suspend the New Start, the latest treaty bilateral agreement with the US on the limitation of nuclear weapons.
Moldova, pro-Russians attempt to break into the seat of government
Hundreds of demonstrators from the pro-Russian party Sor took to the streets in Chisinau demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections: some tried to break into the executive headquarters but were blocked by the police lined up in anti-riot gear. Several arrests before the demonstrators withdrew. The Action and Solidarity Party, in government, has instead denounced the umpteenth attempt to “destabilize the situation”, already in the balance. Precisely President Sandu, on pro-Western and pro-European positions, had recently accused Russia of preparing a coup d’état in Chisinau to bring Moldova into her orbit.
Moldova, Chișinău: thousands of pro-Russians in the square attempted to storm the government building, the police intervene
To know more
The report – Donbass, the battle in the forest: “Here we fight hand to hand”
The special – Ukraine, one year later
Visual Lab – Stories, numbers and voices of war
Kiev: high threat of Iranian kamikaze drone attack on the capital
An air raid alarm has sounded in several regions of Ukraine. The danger signal is currently sounding in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions. Alarms are also being heard in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. He brings it back UNIAN. Kremenchuk mayor Vitaly Maletskyi said sounds similar to explosions were heard in the city. Later, the head of the Poltava regional military administration Dmytro Lunin reported in Telegram that a drone was shot down in the sky over the Poltava region. Kyiv region police report high threat of attack by Iranian “Shahed” UAVs, known as «kamikaze drones».
CNN: The USA and its allies have trained 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers
The United States has already trained more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers since January and more than 4,000 since the start of the Russian invasion. The reported it Cnn. «Collective training is underway throughout Europe» said General Douglas Sims II, director of operations of the Joint Chief of Staff explaining that «since January, the US army has trained over a thousand Ukrainians, bringing the total of trained soldiers from the United States to just over 4,000».
Kiev: more troops are needed to send to Bakhmut
Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces and Eastern Operational Command, ordered more troops to be sent to Bakhmut after his trip to the front lines on 25 February. He brings it back The Kyiv Independent.
#RussiaUkraine #war #Zelensky #Intense #clashes #Bakhmut #Kiev #High #threat #attack #Iranian #kamikaze #drones
Leave a Reply