«Any delay in supporting Ukraine plays into Vladimir Putin's hands, the Tsar must lose and must be stopped now». At the start of a crucial week in the West's political and financial assistance to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has made a new, forceful appeal. He did it from Washington, where he flew after participating in the inauguration of the new Argentine president Javier Milei, on the eve of a meeting with Joe Biden which promises to be very delicate. And, from the USA, Zelensky has in fact issued yet another warning to the EU in the week in which the dossier of Ukraine's accession will arrive at the summit of the 27. «Russia's war is against all of free Europe. Putin wants to divide Europe for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall”, were the words of the Ukrainian president. Zelensky, contrary to what was initially expected, arrived in Washington already on Monday morning. He spoke to National Defense University, where among other things he met the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Russian long-range ballistic missiles over Kiev: the crater left in Darnitskyi district



«Putin is looking for allies abroad and also in the USA, with disinformation. Capitol Hill's delays are playing into its hands”, he underlined, announcing that he will communicate to President Biden what Ukraine's objectives are for 2024. A crucial year for the future of Kiev, also because in the space of six months, it will see Europe will vote first and then the USA. At the National Defense University, in a country which is seeing the flow of military aid for Ukraine drying up due to the Republican veto, Zelensky underlined a concept dear to him since the first stages of the war: «The West can count on Ukraine and we equally hope to be able to count on you.”

And the first piece of good news from the White House has already reached Kiev's number one, with the spokesperson of the American National Security Council, John Kirby, who announced a new aid package by the end of the month. “Our support is unwavering,” Austin confirmed.

Thousands of kilometers away, in the same hours, a perhaps more leaden atmosphere enveloped the assistance dossier in Kiev. In what a senior EU official defined as “the most difficult European Council”, the EU is preparing to face Viktor Orban in a metaphorical face-to-face meeting on the enlargement dossier. The draft conclusions currently provide for the approval of the EU summit at the opening of accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova. But it is a incomplete draft, because Hungary continues its solitary veto. «Unanimity is unanimity. It's history. There is no “plan B” on enlargement, EU sources explained, not ruling out an extension of the summit to Saturday morning. If Budapest does not change its position in the next few hours, the idea of ​​the EU leaders is to put the yes to the negotiations for the accession of Kiev on the table of the European Council, thus placing the Hungarian prime minister faced with the choice of whether or not to open a political crisis with unpredictable outcomes.

«I understand the difficulties, but it would be a mistake to take a step back. It is right to continue to support Ukraine”, underlined Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the presentation of PhotoAnsa 2023. The issues on which there is a risk of total stalemate due to Budapest are actually two: in addition to enlargement, there is the budget revision municipality which also provides for an injection of resources for Ukraine. But if on the second a 26-party agreement, perhaps at the beginning of 2024, is somehow possible, on the first there is no alternative to unanimity. On the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy Dmytro Kuleba met his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó for the first time since the beginning of the war. “It's not a tactical question, the EU is unprepared” for enlargement, underlined the Orban loyalist. However, the game remains open. And at the Brussels summit, without his Polish ally Mateusz Morawiecki, the Hungarian prime minister will certainly be more alone.

